WF Scenery Studio Announces Hong Kong International

In a recent Facebook post, WF Scenery Studio have mentioned that they are developing Hong Kong International Airport for P3D v4 and v5. Release is planned for August.

Hong Kong International Airport (VHHH) is Hong Kong's main airport, built on reclaimed land on the island of Chek Lap Kok. The airport is also referred to as Chek Lap Kok International Airport or Chek Lap Kok Airport, to distinguish it from its predecessor, the former Kai Tak Airport.

