  • X-Plane 11.50 Beta 5 Temporarily Recalled For Being Stupid...

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-24-2020 11:02 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane 11.50 Beta 5 Recalled

    Sigh. Well, foo.

    I was going to write a post about X-Plane 11.50 beta 5 - what's new in it, the new ways we are debugging GPU crashes, the crash bugs we've fixed, etc. A lot of stuff that we thought was pretty good went into beta 5. Cool new technology! Big bug fixes! Lots of winning!

    As it turns out, beta 5 is dead. I hit "go" on the release this afternoon, and half an hour ago, I hit "stop." The auto crash reporter was showing way too many new crashes in memory management that we had not seen before, and this strongly implies a new and serious bug.

    Source

