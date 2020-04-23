  • Carenado And P3D v5 Compatibility

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-24-2020 10:49 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Carenado And P3D v5 Compatibility

    All our aircraft are compatible with the new P3D v5.

    Although our installers don't have the default P3D v5 installation path, you can manually install them selecting the P3D v4.4 (or up) and then choosing the P3D v5 root folder.

    If your aircraft utilizes Navigraph (Proline21 and some of our G1000) and/or a weather radar you need our "Carenado P3Dv5 Patch". This is a generic patch which requires to be run only once (no matter how many Carenado aircraft do you have).

    You can get more information and the patch clicking in the link below.

    Source
    Installing Carenado aircraft in P3Dv5

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Tendet

    Getting a Sketchup model and programme to work and export using Win 7

    Thread Starter: Tendet

    Hi Folks After a lay off of 6 years doing house make overs, restoring and flying old aircraft I find, in between continuing to work 12 hour...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 11:48 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    Boeing 307 PanAm over New York

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Stratoliner climbing out over hazy NewYork City in the 1942 PanAm livery. Only 5 pics, I hope you like them FSX Gold incl. Acceleration Freeware...

    Last Post By: UPHILL3 Today, 11:36 AM Go to last post
    Ralie25

    I'm back - another very annoying problem! Aircraft won't even start! Carenado C550

    Thread Starter: Ralie25

    Hello again all, So, the Carenado C550. I've followed all the procedures and have tried everything I can think of but, the aircraft still won't...

    Last Post By: Ralie25 Today, 11:31 AM Go to last post
    dnpaul

    New land showed up at addon airport - 4.5HF3

    Thread Starter: dnpaul

    I'm not certain when this happened, but I just noticed that my addon airport RJBB in Japan all of a sudden has these two giant patches of land that...

    Last Post By: dnpaul Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post