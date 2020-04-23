  • Microsoft Flight Simulator April 23rd, 2020 Development Update

    Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

    • MAY – Partnership Series update will be released.
    • MAY – EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released.

    Machine Specs Released

    On 04.21, we released the min/recommended/ideal machine specs for the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Specs

    Alpha Build Update 1.3.X.X Is Coming

    The team is currently wrapping up final testing on the upcoming Alpha 1.3.X.X build. Among the many content updates and bug fixes included in this build, we are excited to release the Boeing 747 for community testing. Similar to the Airbus A320, we will provide the community detailed build notes upon release.

    We expect to release the Alpha 1.3.X.X build within the next 14 days.

    • MAY – Alpha Build 1.3.X.X
      • Build currently in final testing phase.
      • Content update to include the Boeing 747 for community testing.
      • Full build notes to be posted upon release.

    Alpha Invitations

    The team is completing the last remaining tasks on step 1 while beginning to transition over to step 2. We will be sending out new invites with the release of build 1.3.X.X.

    1. Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha.
      • STATUS – We are VERY close to completing this process.
    2. Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible.
      • Prioritize access for those that registered early for pre-release build testing.
      • STATUS – New invites will be sent with the release of build 1.3.X.X.

