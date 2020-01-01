Aerosoft - Sim-Wings Ibiza XP

Bring home some holiday feeling and enjoy the detailed airport as well as the fantastic scenery of the two islands Ibiza and Formentera.

Both islands include accurate coastlines, the newly designed airport in Ibiza, and aerial photography textures with a spectacular resolution of 0.5 m/pixel for the islands and 0.25 m/pixel for the airport.

The international airport of Ibiza (LEIB) features numerous details and surrounding buildings. Moreover, fully custom SAM jetways as well as PBR ground textures ensure a realistic flight experience.

Features

High resolution satellite images (about 0.5 m/px) on the whole island

Highly detailed airport with a resolution of 0.25 m/px

Numerous static vehicles like buses, baggage carts, etc.

Custom landmark objects

Fully customized SAM jetways

Highly detailed aerial photograph night textures

Compatible with World Traffic

PBR ground textures

