  • Aerosoft - Sim-Wings Ibiza XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-23-2020 11:39 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings Ibiza XP

    Bring home some holiday feeling and enjoy the detailed airport as well as the fantastic scenery of the two islands Ibiza and Formentera.

    Both islands include accurate coastlines, the newly designed airport in Ibiza, and aerial photography textures with a spectacular resolution of 0.5 m/pixel for the islands and 0.25 m/pixel for the airport.

    The international airport of Ibiza (LEIB) features numerous details and surrounding buildings. Moreover, fully custom SAM jetways as well as PBR ground textures ensure a realistic flight experience.

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings Ibiza XP

    Features

    • High resolution satellite images (about 0.5 m/px) on the whole island
    • Highly detailed airport with a resolution of 0.25 m/px
    • Numerous static vehicles like buses, baggage carts, etc.
    • Custom landmark objects
    • Fully customized SAM jetways
    • Highly detailed aerial photograph night textures
    • Compatible with World Traffic
    • PBR ground textures

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings Ibiza XP

    Aerosoft - Sim-Wings Ibiza XP

    Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-Wings Ibiza XP

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    loki

    MSFS PC Specs

    Thread Starter: loki

    Microsoft has released the minimum, recommended and ideal system and internet specs for the sim. ...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 01:31 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Atlantic Ferry Arriving in New York City (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Only 2: Early morning arrival in New York City. The beauty of a Sim; FSX Gold with Acceleration Freeware Ferry by Erwin Welker Freeware NY City...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 01:17 PM Go to last post
    asos

    Added texture does not show

    Thread Starter: asos

    :mad: I have added a texture to the freeware Alphasim F-105 but it does not show. Here is the aircraft.cfg text: //Alphasim F-105 Thunderchief...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:43 PM Go to last post
    Tendet

    Getting a Sketchup model and programme to work and export using Win 7

    Thread Starter: Tendet

    Hi Folks After a lay off of 6 years doing house make overs, restoring and flying old aircraft I find, in between continuing to work 12 hour...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post