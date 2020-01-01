  • Carenado X Sale On X-Plane Fleet

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-23-2020 10:44 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Carenado X Sale

    Carenado has announced their X Sale, offering 35% off on most of their X-Plane Fleet. Only their most recent releases are excluded. Included are planes such as the CT206H Stationair, CT182T, FA50, 390 Premier, B58 Baron, C90B King Air and more.

    Shop Carenado X Sale

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: carenado, sale

