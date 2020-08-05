  • A Luscombe Story

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-08-2020 05:18 PM  Number of Views: 17  
    0 Comments
    Pages: A Luscombe Story  Next

    A Luscombe Story

    By Jennifer Kimball

    2019 was a year of productivity and surprises--I had recently graduated from an avionics technician program in Florida, and I was ready to move back up to Wisconsin. I sold my last plane (a Vans RV-4) before I started school, but now that I was no longer studying (or paying tuition), it was time to consider a new, slightly less expensive set of wings.

    Being in the market for an airplane is perhaps one of the most exciting things that life has to offer to us aviation-folk. The possibilities are seemingly endless, even with a tight budget. Vintage taildraggers and small light-sport/ultralight aircraft can often be had for the price of a nice used car (or a decent new one, depending on the condition and year among other things). I was looking at several options--an Ercoupe, a short-wing Piper, or perhaps a light homebuilt. It had to be something that didn't require much care and feeding, and aside from the typical vintage aircraft ADs (airworthiness directives) that occasionally need a going-over by a qualified mechanic, these types of planes are fairly easy to keep happy.

    I was just about to settle on a nice old Ercoupe when I spotted a freshly restored (finished in 2019) Luscombe 8A in a nearby hangar. I was actually looking at the 'Coupe that day when I first saw the Luscombe, which was painted red and cream in a scheme reminiscent of a Monocoupe and a Gee-Bee Racer mixed with some art deco lines. I didn't even consider a Luscombe in my search, and I began to wonder why. There was nothing wrong with it--it simply hadn't crossed my mind.

    A Luscombe Story

    I reasoned with myself that I'd be much happier in a lively taildragger than a rather pedestrian nosewheel airplane (don't get me wrong, I love Ercoupes). I've spent most of my pilot life flying various taildraggers from Cubs and Stearmans to Pittses and Vans RVs, so why not continue that tradition? Conveniently, I had my mechanic with me who noted the restoration work appeared very well done--he suggested that if I'm going to buy something old, buy something in mint condition. This one was in about as good of condition as I would be lucky to find around here, so I decided to go for it.

    A Luscombe Story

    A Luscombe Story     A Luscombe Story

    The lack of a starter was a drawback, and the Continental A-65-8 65-hp engine was not a model able to accept a traditional starter, but I found a solution involving a DeWalt drill and a series of gears that happened to be allowed by the FAA for this aircraft. Problem solved. Not a big fan of propping--especially to get from the fuel farm back to the hangars after a flight. It's nostalgic and purists love it, but it's also a major inconvenience.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020
      Next
    Pages: A Luscombe Story  Next
    Tags: luscombe

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus ron blehm sale sim-wings taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Apc to oak approach

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Short hop to day. We need to get the plane to Oakland (KOAK) to be on standby for a charter hop. As I've noted before, this is ORBX California...

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 05:30 PM Go to last post
    Mike Weaver

    Ultimate terrain X Europe scenery add-on

    Thread Starter: Mike Weaver

    Hi, Does anyone have experience of Ultimate Terrain X Europe? Most of my flying is low and slow, and I am finding the default FSX cityscapes...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 05:30 PM Go to last post
    nbata1234

    Maui scenery issue

    Thread Starter: nbata1234

    Great day to the group, I recently downloaded and installed a freeware scenery for PHJH and the surrounding Maui scenery, when I installed the...

    Last Post By: nbata1234 Today, 05:21 PM Go to last post
    WEISSE

    Pan view in 2D cockpit

    Thread Starter: WEISSE

    hello with my Logitech FORCE 3D PRO pan view with coolie hat is working ok in 3D cockpit but does not work in 2D cockpit. I am new user of FSX SE....

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 04:57 PM Go to last post