A Luscombe Story By Jennifer Kimball

2019 was a year of productivity and surprises--I had recently graduated from an avionics technician program in Florida, and I was ready to move back up to Wisconsin. I sold my last plane (a Vans RV-4) before I started school, but now that I was no longer studying (or paying tuition), it was time to consider a new, slightly less expensive set of wings.

Being in the market for an airplane is perhaps one of the most exciting things that life has to offer to us aviation-folk. The possibilities are seemingly endless, even with a tight budget. Vintage taildraggers and small light-sport/ultralight aircraft can often be had for the price of a nice used car (or a decent new one, depending on the condition and year among other things). I was looking at several options--an Ercoupe, a short-wing Piper, or perhaps a light homebuilt. It had to be something that didn't require much care and feeding, and aside from the typical vintage aircraft ADs (airworthiness directives) that occasionally need a going-over by a qualified mechanic, these types of planes are fairly easy to keep happy.

I was just about to settle on a nice old Ercoupe when I spotted a freshly restored (finished in 2019) Luscombe 8A in a nearby hangar. I was actually looking at the 'Coupe that day when I first saw the Luscombe, which was painted red and cream in a scheme reminiscent of a Monocoupe and a Gee-Bee Racer mixed with some art deco lines. I didn't even consider a Luscombe in my search, and I began to wonder why. There was nothing wrong with it--it simply hadn't crossed my mind.

I reasoned with myself that I'd be much happier in a lively taildragger than a rather pedestrian nosewheel airplane (don't get me wrong, I love Ercoupes). I've spent most of my pilot life flying various taildraggers from Cubs and Stearmans to Pittses and Vans RVs, so why not continue that tradition? Conveniently, I had my mechanic with me who noted the restoration work appeared very well done--he suggested that if I'm going to buy something old, buy something in mint condition. This one was in about as good of condition as I would be lucky to find around here, so I decided to go for it.

The lack of a starter was a drawback, and the Continental A-65-8 65-hp engine was not a model able to accept a traditional starter, but I found a solution involving a DeWalt drill and a series of gears that happened to be allowed by the FAA for this aircraft. Problem solved. Not a big fan of propping--especially to get from the fuel farm back to the hangars after a flight. It's nostalgic and purists love it, but it's also a major inconvenience.