Review: Aerosoft - Seychelles XP

Seychelles XP Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

Paul Mort Suggested Price:

$49.99

This is a review of Seychelles XP by Aerosoft, and a scenery package I was particularly looking forward to getting by hands on. By looking at the title, one could been forgiven for thinking that this scenery was of Seychelles International Airport only, but in actual fact it is a collection of no less than fifteen airports and four heliports, all of which are listed below:

Airports:

FSIA - Seychelles International Airport

FSSB - Bird Island Airport

FSPP - Praslin Island Airport

FSSC - Coetivy Airport

FSAL - Alphonse Airport

FSDA - D'Arros Island Airport

FSAS - Assumption Island Airport

FSSD - Denis Island Airport

FSSA - Astove Island Airport

FSDR - Desroches Airport

FSFA - Farquhar Airport

FSSF - Fregate Island Airport

FSMA - Marie Louise Island Airport

FSPL - Platte Island Airport

FSSR - Remire Island Airport

Heliports:

FSIA - Zil Air Base

XHFSNB - Naval Base Mahe

XHFSSL - Hilton Labriz Silhouette Island

XHFSLD - La Digue Helipad

Installation

As is usual with Aerosoft scenery, the installation was simple and straightforward. After extraction of the main zip file, I was provided with four folders, and these were placed in my X-Plane 11 Custom Scenery folder. These were also arranged/configured in my Scenery_packs.ini file.

Walkabout

As Seychelles International is the main airport of the scenery, I decided that this would make a good starting point for my virtual tour (we will not be visiting each airport in the list, just a selection).

My intial thoughts were very positive, as it was clear that a great deal of work had gone into making the terminal buildings, and this was reinforced after looking at the real airport on Google Maps. The highlight of the scenery was the main terminal building, as it was extremely detailed and very pleasing to the eye.

There were quite a few additional buildings situated around the apron and these matched the quality of the airport's main terminal building. However, the one thing which really caught my eye was the deep azure blue sea (it looked very inviting).

Viewed from above, Aerosoft have done a great job at capturing the essence of the airport. This includes not only the buildings, but the numerous animated vehicles and tropical vegetation situated throughout.

Even though this was only a virtual representation of the area, I must admit, it made me want to visit the real airport...especially as I'm due a holiday! All in all, a very pleasant start to my tour.

After looking at the included map, I decided to visit Bird Island Airport...