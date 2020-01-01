Verticalsim Announces Sarasota-Bradenton For X-Plane

Welcome to SRQ! Just south of Tampa, featuring beautiful water approaches and unique buildings. Compatible with Orbx TrueEarth FL and VStates, so you can further your "Florida vacation" with a new destination.
Features
SAM is required for this scenery to work.
- Out-of-the-box Compatibility with VStates FL
- Out-of-the-box Compatibility with Orbx True Earth FL
- PBR on buildings and ground textures
- Ambient Occlusion + photorealistic texturing
- 3D grass (matched color to ortho)
- Full gate position support (all gates are available to spawn)
- Full WT3/Traffic Global and LiveTraffic support
- Custom night lighting
- Custom edited ortho imagery
- Good/solid FPS on all systems
- Ground objects (pushback trucks, GPU's, Air conditioning units, etc.)
- Custom trees hand-placed (about 500+ around the airport)