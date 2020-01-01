  • Verticalsim Announces Sarasota-Bradenton For X-Plane

    Nels_Anderson
    Verticalsim Announces Sarasota-Bradenton For X-Plane

    Welcome to SRQ! Just south of Tampa, featuring beautiful water approaches and unique buildings. Compatible with Orbx TrueEarth FL and VStates, so you can further your "Florida vacation" with a new destination.

    Features

    SAM is required for this scenery to work.

    • Out-of-the-box Compatibility with VStates FL
    • Out-of-the-box Compatibility with Orbx True Earth FL
    • PBR on buildings and ground textures
    • Ambient Occlusion + photorealistic texturing
    • 3D grass (matched color to ortho)
    • Full gate position support (all gates are available to spawn)
    • Full WT3/Traffic Global and LiveTraffic support
    • Custom night lighting
    • Custom edited ortho imagery
    • Good/solid FPS on all systems
    • Ground objects (pushback trucks, GPU's, Air conditioning units, etc.)
    • Custom trees hand-placed (about 500+ around the airport)

