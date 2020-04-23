  • Freeware Focus: Manfred Jahn/Jan Visser Douglas C-47

    Manfred Jahn/Jan Visser Douglas C-47

    By Alex Dickinson

    Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47

    Introduction

    Since coming to Prepar3D almost a year ago, I have mostly stuck to flying modern airliners (with a bit of GA thrown in). This is something I really enjoy, but one of the things I love about flight simulation is the diverse range of aircraft on offer! One of the aircraft I was lucky enough to come across, was Manfred Jahn's Douglas C-47. Originally released for FSX, the C-47 I'm using in Prepar3D is an updated model by Jan Visser:

    Douglas_C-47_V3_12_Beta.zip

    Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47     Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47

    Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47     Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47

    Exterior

    The C-47 has a wonderful exterior, which is rather eye-catching. There is good attention to detail throughout, with such things as the antennas being modelled on the front of the aircraft, as well as the internal engine tubing. I also have to point out that variations within the aircraft design may be witnessed, as some civilian models had a circular dome on top of the fuselage; possibly this would have been used for navigation with a sextant.

    Compared to the default DC-3 from FSX, Manfred/Jan's version has a far more enhanced look about it, especially when it comes to such things as the propeller blades, as I was able to recognise that the propellers used were possibly made by Hartzell. This comes from the extreme level of detailing included with this model.

    Liveries

    The liveries which have been supplied with this package are rather minimal, but that's no bad thing. Within the package itself are two liveries: one was a European Air Transport Service paint, the other is a military livery which was used for deploying paratroopers. If you wish to add more paints, then numerous add-on liveries can be found here at FlightSim.Com.

    Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47     Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47

    Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47     Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47

    Interior

    I was stunned by how well the Douglas C-47 cockpit had been modelled. All the levers, switches, and buttons in the C-47 were placed accurately and modelled to a high quality. I particularly liked how the oil staining on some of the mechanical levers gave off a weathered look.

    The instrumentation used was both a mix of old and new. Such things as the engine gauges, system, and fuel gauges, are the original units found in the real C-47. One may expect these to be copied straight out of the default FSX DC-3, but they are not. They all look to be custom made for this model, and it really gave me the sense that I was flying a vintage aircraft.

    A few instruments like the central artificial horizon did not work, but this didn't detract from the experience in any way. Plus the developer has put "INOP" stickers on them, which I think is a fantastic idea.

    Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47     Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47

    Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47     Manfred Jahn - Douglas C-47

    As well as the vintage gauges, there are also some newer style components used, the COM stack being a prime example. The COM stack has two selectable frequencies for COM and NAV, plus a singular ADF source. Compared to the DC-3 from FSX, this unit is more simplified, thus making it very easy to use. The newer style of components also includes a GPS, as well as VOR/OBS bearing instrumentation.

    When combined, both the newer and older style of instrumentation give off the sense that you are flying a 1930's airliner in the 21st century. I do not get this feeling with many other vintage aircraft and the advantage this brings is that it makes it so much easier to use in the modern day without compromising on the immersive aspect/quality.

