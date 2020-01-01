FSDG - Durban - King Shaka for FSX & P3D

King Shaka International Airport Durban, South Africa: a beautiful gem by the shores of the Indian Ocean, only a short flight away from Cape Town, Windhoek or Madagascar. Rated amongst the best airports in the world, King Shaka - named after a famous leader of the Zulu nation - has become a highly popular destination for passengers and pilots ever since the days of its inauguration in 2010.
Features
- Extremely realistic rendition of King Shaka International Airport, Durban, South Africa, and surroundings
- Realistic shadow and light rendition
- Animated ground traffic
- Future Foxtrot apron and extended Bravo taxiway already included
- Includes Dube Tradeport
- Additional AI schedules for MyTraffic, UTLive and TrafficGlobal included
- PBR ground and dynamic lighting (P3Dv4/v5)
- Optimized for great performance and visual results
- Compatible with SODE/GSX jetways
- Compatible with all known add-ons including AES, GSX, UTX, FS Global and the ftx series (including ftx openLC Africa)
- Manual included