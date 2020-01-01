FSDG - Durban - King Shaka for FSX & P3D

King Shaka International Airport Durban, South Africa: a beautiful gem by the shores of the Indian Ocean, only a short flight away from Cape Town, Windhoek or Madagascar. Rated amongst the best airports in the world, King Shaka - named after a famous leader of the Zulu nation - has become a highly popular destination for passengers and pilots ever since the days of its inauguration in 2010.

Features

Extremely realistic rendition of King Shaka International Airport, Durban, South Africa, and surroundings

Realistic shadow and light rendition

Animated ground traffic

Future Foxtrot apron and extended Bravo taxiway already included

Includes Dube Tradeport

Additional AI schedules for MyTraffic, UTLive and TrafficGlobal included

PBR ground and dynamic lighting (P3Dv4/v5)

Optimized for great performance and visual results

Compatible with SODE/GSX jetways

Compatible with all known add-ons including AES, GSX, UTX, FS Global and the ftx series (including ftx openLC Africa)

Manual included

