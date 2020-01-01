  • FSDG - Durban - King Shaka for FSX & P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-21-2020 01:51 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    FSDG - Durban - King Shaka for FSX & P3D

    King Shaka International Airport Durban, South Africa: a beautiful gem by the shores of the Indian Ocean, only a short flight away from Cape Town, Windhoek or Madagascar. Rated amongst the best airports in the world, King Shaka - named after a famous leader of the Zulu nation - has become a highly popular destination for passengers and pilots ever since the days of its inauguration in 2010.

    FSDG - Durban - King Shaka for FSX & P3D

    Features

    • Extremely realistic rendition of King Shaka International Airport, Durban, South Africa, and surroundings
    • Realistic shadow and light rendition
    • Animated ground traffic
    • Future Foxtrot apron and extended Bravo taxiway already included
    • Includes Dube Tradeport
    • Additional AI schedules for MyTraffic, UTLive and TrafficGlobal included
    • PBR ground and dynamic lighting (P3Dv4/v5)
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Compatible with SODE/GSX jetways
    • Compatible with all known add-ons including AES, GSX, UTX, FS Global and the ftx series (including ftx openLC Africa)
    • Manual included

    FSDG - Durban - King Shaka for FSX & P3D

    Purchase FSDG - Durban - King Shaka for FSX & P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod piper pmdg polymerman quick look rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    windqaz

    tds 787-900 problems

    Thread Starter: windqaz

    Hi all, I am having a problem with this plane. when landing or even taking off while at below lets say 300-350 know the planes wings vibrate and...

    Last Post By: windqaz Today, 03:34 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    The Forum Covers the World! BE CAREFUL MY FRIENDS!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    To all our FlightSim members and visitors, please be careful out there with this Pandemic going on. If we do what we are all asked to do, we should...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 02:30 PM Go to last post
    Kevin J

    There are multiple objects with the same title name. They must have unique title name

    Thread Starter: Kevin J

    Hello. I have a problem with FSX and it started because a long time ago i downloaded a repaint pack for the B738, and today i downloaded a diferent...

    Last Post By: Kevin J Today, 02:28 PM Go to last post
    afbecker

    Saving multi-monitor setups

    Thread Starter: afbecker

    I have been searching the forum for the above noted subject but I can't seem to come upon the right search terms. I simply want to save the 2D...

    Last Post By: Kenneth Birdsong Today, 11:03 AM Go to last post