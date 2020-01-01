  • Orbx Announces Tweed New Haven

    Orbx - KHVN Tween New Haven Airport

    Located on the picturesque coast of Connecticut, midway between New York and Boston, KHVN Tweed-New Haven is one of two airports in Connecticut that sees regular airline services. With a 5600 foot main runway, Tweed-New Haven can serve aircraft up to and including the Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 757 series. Alongside scheduled jet services to Philadelphia and Charlotte, Tweed-New Haven also sees seasonal RPT flights with Southern Airways Express to Nantucket Island using the Cessna Caravan. The airport is also a perfect interim stop between New York and Boston, as well as other major ports in the Northeast.

    As home to world-renowned Yale University, New Haven is a terrific spot for the GA flyers to begin an adventure or stop along the coast. A short but stunning 60 nm flight to the south-west following the coastline will see you approaching the skyline of New York City. Only 18 nm to the south you'll arrive on the shores of Long Island, and an Orbx classic, KBID Block Island Airport is only 60 nm to the east.

    Orbx - KHVN Tween New Haven Airport

    Orbx - KHVN Tween New Haven Airport

    The airport is covered by stunning 7 cm/pixel imagery, with the same high-resolution source also forming the immediate surrounding area at a crisp 30 cm/pixel resolution. The surrounding coverage is at 60 cm/pixel and covers an area of just under 100 sq km including the entire city of New Haven and surrounds. As can also be seen from the screen shots, this is our first new-release product that will be available for both Prepar3D v4 and Prepar3D v5!

    I'm incredibly excited to be announcing this project, it's been a true marathon to get this to you all. I'd also like to give thanks to the team at Robinson Aviation, the FBO provider on the airfield, who were gracious enough to take the reference photos that allowed me take on my largest project to date.

    Orbx - KHVN Tween New Haven Airport

    Orbx - KHVN Tween New Haven Airport

    Orbx - KHVN Tween New Haven Airport

