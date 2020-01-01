Flight1 Citation Mustang Complete Edition Version 2

Now available at the FlightSim.Com Store is this all-in-one complete edition that covers the following simulators:

Prepar3D v4 (with new P3D v4 specific features)

Prepar3D v3

FSX Boxed

FSX Steam

The Citation Mustang is a breakthrough combination of power, speed and true jet affordability. Certified to be flown by a single pilot, the Mustang features state of the art engines delivering speeds of up to 340kts as well as the latest in large-format glass-cockpit flight displays, easing pilot workload, all while passengers relax in one of the largest cabins in its class. Now, Flight One Software and Cessna Aircraft Company have joined forces to bring you an authentic simulation of the Citation Mustang exclusively for Microsoft Flight Simulator X, Flight Simulator X Steam Edition, and Prepar3D v4.x and 3.x!

The Cessna Citation Mustang Experience

The Cessna Citation Mustang is considered an entry level business jet. In the standard configuration, the Cessna Citation Mustang has four passenger seats in the aft cabin and seating for two in the cockpit. Like other small business jets, the Cessna Citation Mustang is certified to fly without a co-pilot.

The Cessna Citation Mustang first flew on April 23rd, 2005 and received full type certification from the FAA on September 8th, 2006. This was a historic moment for Cessna and the Cessna Citation Mustang in general because the Cessna Citation Mustang was the first of its class to receive full type certification. It was also the first to receive certification to fly into known-icing conditions, the first VLJ to be delivered to a customer, and it is from the first company to obtain the FAA Production Certificate for a VLJ.

The Cessna Citation Mustang airframe is constructed primarily of aluminum alloys, with a three spare wing group. One main door is located in the forward left section of the aircraft, with an additional emergency exit located on the center right section of the aircraft.

Unlike many light jets, there is no overhead panel. All the switches and gauges are on the instrument panel and the center console. The thrust levers, pitch trim wheel, flap lever, an alphanumeric keypad for the Flight Management System and the switches for aileron and rudder trim are also located on the center console. The instrument panel is dominated by the huge, centrally mounted multi-function display (MFD) and each pilot has a large Primary Flight Display (PFD).

The Cessna Citation Mustang is powered by Two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW615F turbofan engines, mounted in pods on the aft fuselage. The landing gear is fully retractable and is equipped with anti-skid protection.

Features

New Features Specific to P3D v4:

Dynamic lighting for landing lights, beacons

Gauges compiled to 64-bit format

New for All Versions:

Added airways to the G1000 - ability to load airways and draw them

Other small improvements to the G1000, loading procedures

panel.cfg pop-ups now reflect 16:9 screen ratio

External Features

Very accurate and highly detailed aircraft exterior

6 custom paint schemes, including a "green primer" certification test flight version

Operable cabin & cargo doors with corresponding CAS messages shown in the cockpit

Lighted cargo storage bays

Visible icing effects on aircraft and windscreen

Extensive set of external camera views

Popup Auxiliary Panel

Copilot and co-pilot call out options

Call fuel truck

Ground Proximity warning on/off

Open/close doors and cargo bays

Add/remove wheel chocks

Add/remove safety cones

Roll out the red carpet!

Pitot and engine covers on/off

Internal Features

2D panel set includes six main instrument panel views - three each for pilot and co-pilot

Popup 2D enlarged PFD, MFD, Autopilot, Left and Right Lower Panel, and MFD Controller panel views

Popup instrument panel placards from the 2D panel

Fully functional Virtual Cockpit

Animated shade visors in the 3D cockpit

Fully modeled 3D rear cabin

Multiple 3D camera views, including vantage points from the rear cabin

Multiple animated features, including fold-down tables, cabinets, drawers, seat arm rests, window shades - even the toilet seat cover!

Garmin G1000 Glass Avionics Suite Features

Mustang-specific G1000 functionality

Multi-page user interfaces on both the PFD and MFD

Inset mini-map on the PFD

New! WAAS instrument approaches - allowing ILS-like approach accuracy for non-ILS-equipped airports within the U.S.

Advanced FADEC engine power management system with virtual Takeoff, Climb, and Cruise detents

Autopilot supports ROL, HDG, VOR, LOC, and GPS lateral modes

Autopilot supports ALT HOLD, ALTS, PIT, VS, and FLC vertical modes

Flight planner can be operated independently from the FSX planner - add/delete waypoints, etc. on the fly

Flight planner automatically imports FSX flight plan if one is loaded

CAS (Crew Alert System) indicators

Audio panel music player (supports .wav file format)

Avionics and Systems

All gauges and switches fully functional (within the limitations of FSX) and clickable

Audible switch and knob sounds

Independent reading and cabin lights

Working Cabin pressurization system

Dim-able panel/panel lighting

