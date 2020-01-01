Taburet - MeshXP Germany for X-Plane 11

MeshXP Germany is compiled using 30 m resolution elevation models. Hydrological scenery is completely rebuilt using the latest osm data and with better shaped shorelines and waters. It can be used on its own or underneath photorealistic scenery. Use X-Plane 11 default vectors, i.e. roads, landclass. This is an XP11 terrain mesh. All MeshXP packages are designed to fit into each over to provide continuous coverage. All MeshXP scenery work in Windows and Mac.

