  • Sierrasim SKMZ La Nubia Airport For FSX/P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-20-2020 03:52 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    La Nubia Airport (IATA: MZL, ICAO: SKMZ) is an airport serving Manizales, Colombia, 8 km (5 mi) southeast of the city's downtown.

    Due to its short runway and limited ramp space, the only aircraft that can use the airport are turboprop aircraft such as the Fokker 50, ATR 72, and Dash 8. The main problem of La Nubia airport is weather. Sometimes shut down due to fog, rain, or winds, it is difficult for airlines to offer a reliable schedule for the passengers wishing to visit Manizales and Caldas. Combined with its daylight-only hours of operation and limited runway length.

    Runway 28 has a 75 m (246 ft) displaced threshold. The Manizales VOR-DME (Ident: MZL) is located 3.7 nautical miles (6.9 km) west of the Runway 10 threshold. The runway has a steep dropoff into a river valley to the south. There is high terrain north and south of the airport.

    Features

    • Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
    • Photoreal of the city of Manizales and emblematic buildings
    • PBR texture (P3D version only)
    • Real Autogen Update
    • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • New airport objects
    • Optimised for good performance
    • SODE object (windshock)
    • Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OpenLC South America, Freemesh
    • 3D grass optimized
    • New model runway slope
    • Dynamic lights
    • New PAPI model
    • Optimized runway lights

