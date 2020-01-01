  • Aerosoft - FSDG - Beziers for FSX & P3D

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Beziers for FSX & P3D

    The Aeroport Beziers Cap d'Agde, a beautiful airport scenery close to the French Mediterranean coast. Listen to the sounds of the crickets or the TGV thundering by every 30 minutes - or watch Ryanair's 737 or the firefighter airplanes come and go - there's so much to experience in this small but wonderful scenery!

    Features

    • Very realistic model of Beziers Cap d'Agde airport and surroundings
    • High resolution textures
    • Realistic shadow and light rendition
    • PBR ground materials for more realism (P3D v4 & v5)
    • Animated TGV train with authentic schedules
    • Detailed vineyards
    • Ambient sound effects
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Compatible with all known add-ons including GSX, UTX, FS Global, France VFR and the ftx series
    • Manual included

