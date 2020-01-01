Aerosoft - FSDG - Beziers for FSX & P3D

The Aeroport Beziers Cap d'Agde, a beautiful airport scenery close to the French Mediterranean coast. Listen to the sounds of the crickets or the TGV thundering by every 30 minutes - or watch Ryanair's 737 or the firefighter airplanes come and go - there's so much to experience in this small but wonderful scenery!
Features
- Very realistic model of Beziers Cap d'Agde airport and surroundings
- High resolution textures
- Realistic shadow and light rendition
- PBR ground materials for more realism (P3D v4 & v5)
- Animated TGV train with authentic schedules
- Detailed vineyards
- Ambient sound effects
- Optimized for great performance and visual results
- Compatible with all known add-ons including GSX, UTX, FS Global, France VFR and the ftx series
- Manual included