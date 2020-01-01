Aerosoft - FSDG - Beziers for FSX & P3D

The Aeroport Beziers Cap d'Agde, a beautiful airport scenery close to the French Mediterranean coast. Listen to the sounds of the crickets or the TGV thundering by every 30 minutes - or watch Ryanair's 737 or the firefighter airplanes come and go - there's so much to experience in this small but wonderful scenery!

Features

Very realistic model of Beziers Cap d'Agde airport and surroundings

High resolution textures

Realistic shadow and light rendition

PBR ground materials for more realism (P3D v4 & v5)

Animated TGV train with authentic schedules

Detailed vineyards

Ambient sound effects

Optimized for great performance and visual results

Compatible with all known add-ons including GSX, UTX, FS Global, France VFR and the ftx series

Manual included

Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - Beziers for FSX & P3D