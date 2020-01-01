  • UK2000 Scenery On P3D v5 Compatibility

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-20-2020 11:02 AM  
    UK2000 Scenery - Results With Prepar3D v5

    We've uploaded a few new changes tonight.

    Installer is now V1.33 (it now sees P3D V5 effects folder).

    Common Library is now 3.72 (includes new Dynamic lighting effects).

    Our first test product is Prestwick, only change needed was to make sure the dark base image tiles were installed with the FTX option only.

    So if you own this product in your library can you please install and report if it's OK for you. (note: there is no P3D animation at Prestwick).

    Also, Luton2020HD and Gatwick Xtreme for P3D V5 are now available for download. Please let us know if you have any problems.

