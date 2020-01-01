Lionheart Creations Viking Includes 2D Panel

For those that like 'old world' 2D panels, I wanted to let you know the Viking does come with one. Only one, and in black, but a nice, high resolution, 3ds Max rendered 2D panel. I still hear from customers asking for these. Many teams stopped making them. The requests are still high, so I still make them when I can.

The Viking also features some artistic additions to the gauge popups. Some colorful Viking Blue graphics with some neat scuffing for a lived-in-look, similar to the Kodiak yellow outline trim on its popup gauges.

I worked hard on this baby. Hoping she makes some sim pilots very happy.

