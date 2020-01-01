Canadian Xpress April Fly-In - Paro

This month we are visiting one of the most remote and challenging international airports in the world.

Paro International Airport is the sole international airport of the four airports in Bhutan. It is 6 km from Paro in a deep valley on the bank of the river Paro Chhu. With surrounding peaks as high as 18,000 ft, it is considered one of the world's most challenging airports, and less than two dozen pilots are certified to land at this airport.

Flights to and from Paro are allowed under visual meteorological conditions only and are restricted to daylight hours from sunrise to sunset. Paro airport was the only airport in Bhutan until 2011. Paro Airport is accessible by road, 6 km from Paro city, and 54 km from Thimphu by Paro-Thimphu road.

Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join usA Saturday, April 25thA atA 10h00edt (14h00z)A andA 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z)A for our April 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Indira Gandhi (VIDP) to Paro (VQPR).

This is an open invitation to all pilots & virtual airlines no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot (staff included) will win: Any Real Flight Shop product (Maximum $50.00 USD).

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events on our web site at http://canadianxpress.ca

