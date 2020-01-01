  • iFMS 3.0.1 Released - Restored Support For Older Devices

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-18-2020 10:49 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    iFMS

    I'm happy to report iFMS 3.0.1 is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

    Although the general response to the recent 3.0.0 release has been overwhelmingly positive, I've also received feedback from customers who were running iFMS on older devices the app had stopped working after upgrading. iFMS 3.0 was targeting later releases of iOS and Android, hence some older devices would not be supported anymore.

    It seems though there are quite a number of people who have found a use for their old phones and tablets as dedicated iFMS devices for their home cockpit. Obviously I did not want to leave those customers in the dark after the 3.0 release so the last 2 weeks I have worked hard to get those devices supported again.

    The new features of this release:

    • Reintroduced support for older devices running on older platforms (Android 4.4, Kitkat, iOS 9 and 10)
    • Additional memory conservation
    • Fixed network connection issue on some devices
    • Fixed issue with drawing holding patterns in MFD

    Michael De Feyter
    iFMS
    ifms-fs.com

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. 2020
    Tags: app, ifms

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod piper pmdg polymerman quick look rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    aharon

    EIDW Dublin Is The Only Airport I Fly To On St Patrick Day

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, Presenting very GREEN St Patrick Day flight from LFRN Rennes–Saint-Jacques Airport or Aéroport de...

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 12:10 PM Go to last post
    seehunt

    How to disable " Don't Sink " in FSX

    Thread Starter: seehunt

    Hi All, I'm getting very tired of the "don't Sink " announcement I get most every time I'm on an approach. I've gone into the FSX sound file and...

    Last Post By: alexbreza Today, 12:06 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Further South and 80 Degrees

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    OK, decided to go to a really nice destination. Left Jacksonville International (KJAX) to Roberts International (MWCR) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands....

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    2 pics: LOOK FOR THE DIFFERENCES!

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Only 2 pics. And I'm certainly not happy! If I find the one who's responsible for this........ And it's NOT the first time here! I visited...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post