iFMS 3.0.1 Released - Restored Support For Older Devices

I'm happy to report iFMS 3.0.1 is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Although the general response to the recent 3.0.0 release has been overwhelmingly positive, I've also received feedback from customers who were running iFMS on older devices the app had stopped working after upgrading. iFMS 3.0 was targeting later releases of iOS and Android, hence some older devices would not be supported anymore.

It seems though there are quite a number of people who have found a use for their old phones and tablets as dedicated iFMS devices for their home cockpit. Obviously I did not want to leave those customers in the dark after the 3.0 release so the last 2 weeks I have worked hard to get those devices supported again.

The new features of this release:

Reintroduced support for older devices running on older platforms (Android 4.4, Kitkat, iOS 9 and 10)

Additional memory conservation

Fixed network connection issue on some devices

Fixed issue with drawing holding patterns in MFD

