JustFlight Releases Avro Vulcan For X-Plane

Just Flight's new Vulcan collection for X-Plane 11 includes the B Mk. 2 model along with the K.2 air-to-air refuelling variant with hose drum unit and animated hose and the Maritime Radar Reconnaissance (MRR) variant.

Priced at: £39.99 / €49.95 / $49.99

The aircraft features include PBR materials, ground equipment, a range of realistic payload options, detailed animations including a multi-stage brake parachute, realistic flight instruments and V/UHF radio unit, fully functioning magnetic indicators, warning lights and push-to-test buttons, checklists for every stage of flight and numerous custom-coded systems and avionics.

A total of 17 paint schemes are included.

