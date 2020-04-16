  • FlightSimLabs P3D v5 News Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-17-2020  
    FlightSimLabs

    As with many developers, FlightSimLabs has made an announcement in regards to the release this week of Prepar3D v5, as well as the P3D v4.5 hotfix 3.

    The P3D v4.5 hotfix will require that FSLabs products be updated to support it, so users should expect a compatibility only update within the next few days.

    The P3D v5 release includes underlying engine code changes as well as things like changing from DX11 to DX12 which require testing of the entire product line, which is still underway. Updates when available will be free of charge to existing customers.

    In addition, plans for a number of FSLabs aircraft were announced, including the A320-X, A321-X, A319-X and a new expansion product, the "Sharklets".

