Windsock Simulations Progress On Ibiza Scenery

Windsock Simulations, working with Aerosoft and Sim-Wings, have provided a release date for their X-Plane 11 scenery of Ibiza.

Hi Guys! We hope your all doing well with the way the world is right now! And that you're staying indoors to protect yourselves and your individual countries. That being said, we want today to announce the release date of Ibiza by Aerosoft / Windsock / Sim-Wings is...23rd April. It will be available on all the stores you would normally know and love within a few days.

