Microsoft Flight Simulator April 16th, 2020 Development Update

Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:
- MID APRIL – Partnership Series update will be released.
- EARLY MAY – EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released.
Alpha Build Update 1.2.10.0 Has Been Released
1.2.10.0 build notes can be found here.
Upcoming Alpha releases:
- Alpha Update – Build 1.2.12.0
- In final testing. Prepping for release. Target release date within 7 days.
- SDK bug fixes
- ATC bug fixes
- Experimental tech for community feedback – Neural TTS solution
- Full build notes to be posted upon release.
- Alpha Update – Build 1.3.0.0
- In testing.
- Target release date – May.
- Boeing 747 ready for first round of community testing/feedback.
- Bug fixes
- Full build notes to be posted upon release.
Alpha Invitations
After a brief pause to focus on releasing the Alpha 1.2.10.0 build, the team is back working on the Alpha participation assessment.
- Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha.
- Status – Nearing completion.
- Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible.
- Prioritize access for those that registered early for pre-release build testing.
- Status – Ongoing.