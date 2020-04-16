  • Microsoft Flight Simulator April 16th, 2020 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

    • MID APRIL – Partnership Series update will be released.
    • EARLY MAY – EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released.

    Alpha Build Update 1.2.10.0 Has Been Released

    1.2.10.0 build notes can be found here.

    Upcoming Alpha releases:

    • Alpha Update – Build 1.2.12.0
      • In final testing. Prepping for release. Target release date within 7 days.
      • SDK bug fixes
      • ATC bug fixes
      • Experimental tech for community feedback – Neural TTS solution
      • Full build notes to be posted upon release.
    • Alpha Update – Build 1.3.0.0
      • In testing.
      • Target release date – May.
      • Boeing 747 ready for first round of community testing/feedback.
      • Bug fixes
      • Full build notes to be posted upon release.

    Alpha Invitations

    After a brief pause to focus on releasing the Alpha 1.2.10.0 build, the team is back working on the Alpha participation assessment.

    1. Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha.
      • Status – Nearing completion.
    2. Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible.
      • Prioritize access for those that registered early for pre-release build testing.
      • Status – Ongoing.

