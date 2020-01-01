  • Aerosoft - MPPA - Panama Pacifico for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft – MPPA – Panama Pacifico for X-Plane 11

    Panama Pacífico International Airport (IATA: BLB, ICAO: MPPA) is a commercial airport in Panama. It is located on the site of the former Howard Air Force Base, a United States Air Force base that was within the Panama Canal Zone. Panama City can be reached by crossing the nearby Bridge of the Americas.

    Commercial airline service started in 2014, with VivaColombia being the first to begin operations. The airport receives larger jet aircraft like the Airbus A320 from VivaColombia Airlines and Boeing 737 from Wingo Airlines.

    Features

    • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • HDR lighting
    • Color optimized orthophoto
    • HD vegetation including volumetric grass and flowers
    • Detailed and highly realistic HD ground textures
    • Custom regional autogen inside orthophoto coverage
    • Optimized road networks matching the orthophoto roads
    • SAM colors support for Orbx TerraFlora, SFD Global and Ortho4xp integration (changes vegetation colors)

