Aerosoft – MPPA – Panama Pacifico for X-Plane 11

Panama Pacífico International Airport (IATA: BLB, ICAO: MPPA) is a commercial airport in Panama. It is located on the site of the former Howard Air Force Base, a United States Air Force base that was within the Panama Canal Zone. Panama City can be reached by crossing the nearby Bridge of the Americas.

Commercial airline service started in 2014, with VivaColombia being the first to begin operations. The airport receives larger jet aircraft like the Airbus A320 from VivaColombia Airlines and Boeing 737 from Wingo Airlines.

Features

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

HDR lighting

Color optimized orthophoto

HD vegetation including volumetric grass and flowers

Detailed and highly realistic HD ground textures

Custom regional autogen inside orthophoto coverage

Optimized road networks matching the orthophoto roads

SAM colors support for Orbx TerraFlora, SFD Global and Ortho4xp integration (changes vegetation colors)

