Just Flight Avro Vulcan Nears Release

All bodes well for a release of our Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 and MRR (for X-Plane 11) this week.

All the product details and screen shots can be found on the Product Page and in the meantime here are a few new screen shots showing the night lighting, 2D panels and K2 refuelling hose which we don't believe we've shown as yet.

If you have signed up for email notification upon release keep watching your Inbox over the next day or two and if you want notification, there's still time to sign up on the Product page.by clicking on the 'Email me when available' button.

Source

Just Flight - Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 and MRR (for X-Plane 11)