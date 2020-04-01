  • X-Plane 11.50b4: Crash Fixes

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-16-2020  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane 11.50b4: Crash Fixes

    X-Plane 11.50b4 is now available if you update via the Laminar Research installer. (Steam users: it's on the servers and we'll hit go in a few hours if we don't hear reports of massive crashing and pain again.)

    This update was focused on crash fixes and better triaging. We've been seeing a huge uptick in volume of bug reports and auto reported crashes since the initial 11.50 public beta release. We are trying to cut through the noise and provide better information in logs and in the remaining crash reports to fix issues faster, and let our support team (primarily me) get the inbox under control.

    The best way to help us handle crashes on Windows and Linux is still to submit the auto report form. You can include your email if you want us to be able to find your specific crash, but we do not need the message field-the log and back trace will have pretty much all the info we need. If you send an auto report, please do not also send a bug report form email.

    Mac users do not have the ability to auto report, so they should fill out the bug report form, and include the Apple crash report as well as the log.txt. This can be found under your username /Libraries/Logs/DiagnosticReports. The name will include the date & time of the crash and will end in .crash. You may need to show hidden folders to access it.

    Source

