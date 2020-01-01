  • UK2000 Scenery - Update about P3D V5 Compatibility

    UK2000 Scenery - Update about P3D V5 Compatibility

    We can confirm that upgrade for P3D V5 compatibility will be free for all owners. Users have tested a few of our sceneries in P3D V5 and so far, there seems to be no issues.

    Users can feel free to manually move the scenery files to P3D V5 yourself and there should be no problems with scenery faults hopefully, if the scenery has been moved correctly. Of course if you do this, we will not be able to offer support, as we DON'T officially offer support for P3D V5 yet; until the installers have been updated. We hope to have the installers updated as soon as we can. We'll let you know when installers have been updated.

