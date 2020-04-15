Microsoft FSX Service Packs
FSX has been available for purchase in several different ways. The original version came in a box on CD. Later came FSX: Acceleration with additional features and more recently FSX: Steam, a downloadable version.
The following service packs are to be used only with the original boxed version. Do not use with FSX: Acceleration or FSX: Steam Edition.
FSX Service Pack 1
Microsoft have released Service Pack 1 for Flight Simulator X, fixing a number of issues including:
- Activation and installation
- Third-party add-on issues
- Performance enhancements
- Content issues
Please click on the language option that is applicable to you:
FSX SP1 - German
FSX SP1 - English
FSX SP1 - Spanish
FSX SP1 - French
FSX Service Pack 2
IMPORTANT: If you have already installed Flight Simulator X: Acceleration expansion pack, do not install Service Pack 2.
IMPORTANT: You must install Service Pack 1 before installing Service Pack 2.
Service Pack 2 does not include the code updates required to use the new Flight Simulator X: Acceleration aircraft. You must purchase and install Flight Simulator X: Acceleration to use those aircraft. After you have installed Service Pack 2, you will be able to play multiplayer games only with users who have installed either Service Pack 2 or Flight Simulator X: Acceleration.
Please click on the language option that is applicable to you:
FSX SP2 - English
FSX SP2 - French
FSX SP2 - German
FSX SP2 - Italian
FSX SP2 - Japanese
FSX SP2 - Polish
FSX SP2 - Russian
FSX SP2 - Spanish