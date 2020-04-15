Microsoft FSX Service Packs



FSX has been available for purchase in several different ways. The original version came in a box on CD. Later came FSX: Acceleration with additional features and more recently FSX: Steam, a downloadable version.

The following service packs are to be used only with the original boxed version. Do not use with FSX: Acceleration or FSX: Steam Edition.

FSX Service Pack 1

Microsoft have released Service Pack 1 for Flight Simulator X, fixing a number of issues including:

Activation and installation

Third-party add-on issues

Performance enhancements

Content issues

Please click on the language option that is applicable to you:

FSX SP1 - German

FSX SP1 - English

FSX SP1 - Spanish

FSX SP1 - French

FSX Service Pack 2

IMPORTANT: If you have already installed Flight Simulator X: Acceleration expansion pack, do not install Service Pack 2.

IMPORTANT: You must install Service Pack 1 before installing Service Pack 2.

Service Pack 2 does not include the code updates required to use the new Flight Simulator X: Acceleration aircraft. You must purchase and install Flight Simulator X: Acceleration to use those aircraft. After you have installed Service Pack 2, you will be able to play multiplayer games only with users who have installed either Service Pack 2 or Flight Simulator X: Acceleration.

Please click on the language option that is applicable to you:

FSX SP2 - English

FSX SP2 - French

FSX SP2 - German

FSX SP2 - Italian

FSX SP2 - Japanese

FSX SP2 - Polish

FSX SP2 - Russian

FSX SP2 - Spanish