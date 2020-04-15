  • Microsoft FSX Service Packs

    Microsoft

    Microsoft FSX Service Packs

    FSX has been available for purchase in several different ways. The original version came in a box on CD. Later came FSX: Acceleration with additional features and more recently FSX: Steam, a downloadable version.

    The following service packs are to be used only with the original boxed version. Do not use with FSX: Acceleration or FSX: Steam Edition.

    FSX Service Pack 1

    Microsoft have released Service Pack 1 for Flight Simulator X, fixing a number of issues including:

    • Activation and installation
    • Third-party add-on issues
    • Performance enhancements
    • Content issues

    Please click on the language option that is applicable to you:

    FSX SP1 - German
    FSX SP1 - English
    FSX SP1 - Spanish
    FSX SP1 - French

    FSX Service Pack 2

    IMPORTANT: If you have already installed Flight Simulator X: Acceleration expansion pack, do not install Service Pack 2.

    IMPORTANT: You must install Service Pack 1 before installing Service Pack 2.

    Service Pack 2 does not include the code updates required to use the new Flight Simulator X: Acceleration aircraft. You must purchase and install Flight Simulator X: Acceleration to use those aircraft. After you have installed Service Pack 2, you will be able to play multiplayer games only with users who have installed either Service Pack 2 or Flight Simulator X: Acceleration.

    Please click on the language option that is applicable to you:

    FSX SP2 - English
    FSX SP2 - French
    FSX SP2 - German
    FSX SP2 - Italian
    FSX SP2 - Japanese
    FSX SP2 - Polish
    FSX SP2 - Russian
    FSX SP2 - Spanish

