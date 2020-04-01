  • Prepar3D v4.5 Third Hotfix Released

    Prepar3D v4.5 hotfix

    The third hotfix to Prepar3D v4.5 (4.5.14.34698) is now available. It can be downloaded immediately from the Purchased Downloads section of the web site.

    Air Superiority in v4.5

    The Prepar3D v4.5 Hotfix 3 contains numerous new features and improvements. Various improvements were made to VR including native support for the Varjo XR-1 Mixed Reality headset. Multichannel capabilities have been enhanced with stability improvements and better structured scenario support. Additional PDK tools give developers more control over multiplayer and structured scenarios.

