VSKYLABS C-47 Adds S-TEC 55 Autopilot

VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain FLP Pilots! The C-47 will soon be updated to include X-Plane's S-TEC 55 autopilot!

The new configuration will allow old-timers to use the old-school Sperry autopilot, while the new S-TEC will be optional, along with all of its modes and features! This setup is due to the intention of keeping the VSL C-47 as authentic as possible.

Update release is scheduled for next week, and it will include several more items within.

