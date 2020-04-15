  • Downwind - Flight Simulator Community

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-15-2020
    Downwind - Flight Simulator community

    Downwind is a flight simulator community and a multiplayer FSX server with around 1000 members. We are the fastest growing flight simulator community at the moment. Our goal is to provide free ATC services, events, training, and other flight simulator related activities to all of our members for free.

    Our intention is not to replace VATISIM or IVAO, but to provide a fun environment to all of our members with an option to control air traffic or fly.

    We are well known for our Strips System (a system for pilots to submit flight plans and have ATC receive and interact with them). We have at least one event per week, but most of the time we have two, one planed by staff and one suggested by the community.

    All of our members can participate in the events by applying to provide ATC services on the event or by showing up and flying.

    We host a special FSX: SE server, on busier days - holidays we open the 2nd one. Although we only host FSX servers at the moment everyone is welcome to join the Discord server and chat about aviation or nonaviation related stuff.

    Since a lot of pilots want to get feedback on their piloting skills, we also give them an option to get "Virtual PPL". They can also get "Virtual IFR" that is useful in other flight simulator communities.

    Statistically, we are the fastest growing flight simulator community at the moment.

    Our web site - downwindfs.com

