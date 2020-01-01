X-Plane 11.50 With Vulkan - Independent Test

The Linux blog Phoronix has tested X-Plane 11.50 (using Vulkan) with over twenty different GPUs and shared their results here:

X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator With Vulkan Performing Very Well On Linux - NVIDIA/AMD OpenGL vs. Vulkan Benchmarks - Phoronix.

Last week the X-Plane 11.50 beta was released with its long awaited Vulkan renderer to complement its mature OpenGL rendering code. Since then we've been busy benchmarking with 23 different graphics cards of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce line-ups while running Ubuntu Linux and comparing the OpenGL vs. Vulkan rendering performance for this realistic flight simulator.

