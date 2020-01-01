Orbx Products And Prepar3D v5

We are very excited about the Prepar3D v5, which of course we will support.

We have checked 230 products for major compatibility issues and so far we are pleased to say that the majority are working as is.

Our ObjectFlow module has been rewritten to take advantage of new features in the Lockheed Martin's PDK. In the past, updating this module has sometimes been an issue, but with this module update, that is no longer the case.

We will make compatible products available as soon as possible after Prepar3D v5's release. Please see our Prepar3D v5 Compatibility page for an up to date listing of products that are v5 ready. We will only provide Prepar3D v5 support for products in that list.

We will work on the remaining products to get them up to v5 compatibility. This is not a commitment or guarantee that all products will be made available for v5. Regardless, we will endeavour to make all of them compatible but there may be instances where this may not be possible. Please read our Known Issues thread for more information.

One notable exception to this will be Orbx Global VECTOR; at this point we are not intending to port this title to the new platform. The data within in Prepar3D v5 is much newer and complete and makes Global VECTOR less relevant. Airport data in Global VECTOR is also incompatible with Prepar3D v5. Though Global VECTOR does have additional features such as road tunnels and custom textures, at this stage we do not intend to modify it for Prepar3D v5.

This upgrade will be free for our users. We have supported 4 versions of Prepar3D with free upgrades allowing you to continue using our products as the sim platform evolved - Prepar3D v5 is no exception.

