  • FS-FlightControl Supports Prepar3D v5

    FS-FlightControl

    Together with the official release of Prepar3D v5 today FS-FlightControl has released an update as well to support this major Prepar3D update: This enables connecting to Prepar3D v5, automatic path detections as well as support for the extended BGL scenery data format during database build.

    Being part of the Prepar3D v5 beta test group the FS-FlightControl team was able to work on compatibility from the very beginning and could ensure this way this update is ready today at the same time as the official Prepar3D v5 release.

    About FS-FlightControl

    FS-FlightControl, a touch-optimized Instructor Station for Prepar3D, FSX and X-Plane, assists Simulator Operators, Flight Simulation Enthusiasts as well as Home Simmers to get the most out of their flight simulator.

    The Instructor Station allows the user to set the aircraft on an approach to any airport runway, define weather conditions as well as trigger specific or choose random aircraft system failures.

    FS-FlightControl also comes with a very detailed moving map, optionally with street, satellite or height map background, including airport taxi way layouts. It includes the possibility to plan flights directly in FS-FlightControl with the option to exchange them with many relevant products.

    Furthermore, the flight and landing performance can be tracked and - also graphically - evaluated. More features are fuel and load planning, pushback control as well as remote controlling of network computers.

    fs-flightcontrol.com

