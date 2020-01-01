Review: A1R Design Bureau - Yak-55M

Yak-55M Publisher: A1R Design Bureau Review Author:

Ray Andersen Suggested Price:

$21.99

Intro

The Yak-55 is a single seated, single engine, high powered all-metal cantilever aerobatic monoplane built by Yakolev since the early 1980's. The aircraft features a tailwheel configuration with fixed titanium sprung main landing gear. An abundance of power is provided with the 360 horsepower Vedeneyev M14P 9-cylinder radial engine driving a two-bladed V-530TA-D35 propeller. Additionally the aircraft features a teardrop sliding canopy and wings mounted midway up the fuselage and which are built with a thick and symmetrical section to aid inverted flights.

The M-version covered in this review, is an updated version featuring smaller wings to meet the high requirements of roll rate demands of DOSAAF. The Yak-55M achieves an impressive roll rate of 345 degrees per second as well as a g-limitation of -6 to +9. The aircraft stalls at 100 km/h (54 knots) and has a never exceed speed of 450 km/h (240 knots). A total of 106 M-version aircraft were built by the end of 1993 and the aircraft has proved itself very successful in various aerobatic competitions at all levels.

General Information And Aircraft Specs:

Produced by Yakolev

Yakolev National Origin Soviet Union

Soviet Union First Flight 28th of May 1981 (Yak-55)

28th of May 1981 (Yak-55) First Flight May 1989 (Yak-55M)

May 1989 (Yak-55M) Role Aerobatic monoplane

Aerobatic monoplane Built 106 aircraft (M-version) until 1993; 108 aircraft (55-version)

106 aircraft (M-version) until 1993; 108 aircraft (55-version) Status Active

Active Crew 1

1 Capacity 1

1 Length 23 ft 11 in (7.29 m)

23 ft 11 in (7.29 m) Height 9 ft 2 in (2.80 m)

9 ft 2 in (2.80 m) Wingspan 26 ft 7 in (8.10 m)

Wing Area 138 sq ft (12.8 m2)

138 sq ft (12.8 m2) Gross Weight 1,885 lb (855 kg) for aerobatics

1,885 lb (855 kg) for aerobatics MTOW 2,150 lb (975 kg) for ferry flights

2,150 lb (975 kg) for ferry flights Power Plant 1x Vedeneyev M14P 9-cylinder radial engine - 268.5 kW / 360.1 hp

Max Speed 165 kn (190 mph / 305 km/h)

165 kn (190 mph / 305 km/h) Stall Speed 54 kn (62 mph / 100 km/h)

54 kn (62 mph / 100 km/h) Ferry Range 381 nmi (438 mi / 705 km)

381 nmi (438 mi / 705 km) Vne Speed 240 kn (280 mph / 450 km/h)

240 kn (280 mph / 450 km/h) Rate of Climb 3,050 ft/min (15.5 m/s)

3,050 ft/min (15.5 m/s) G-limits +9, -6

+9, -6 Roll Rate 345 degrees per second

Purchase, Download And Installation

I purchased this add-on at store.flightsim.com and the purchase and the download went easily and without any issues. The file downloaded is named ADB-120-YAK-55M-FSX-P3D.ZIP and is a 223 MB zip file which only took about 1 1/2 minute to download due to a very good connection to the download server.

The installation was also very easy - the included installation wizard took care of the entire installation which also only took a few moments. There were no current updates available to the version installed so the version tested is the version v1.1 for Prepar3D v4+.

The installation wizard features an 'Auto-Find' the correct installation folder which is the standard P3D directory. This you can of course always override during the installation process and thereby select your preferred installation folder. As info, LM recommends not to install inside the main P3D directory probably due to potential issues when upgrading the platform.

After the installation was completed I entered the virtual hangar and found the aircraft perfectly placed within the virtual hangar, with one model and a total of five liveries.

Included in the pack is also a 28 page PDF manual featuring various basic information as a quick overview, recommended settings, specs, diagrams, performance, limitations, a beautiful overview of the instrumentation with explanations, a complete checklist from pre-flight inspection to engine shut-down and so on. The manual is easy to read and I recommend going through it before taking the aircraft for the first spin. The manual can be located in the aircraft folder and during the installation process you are also able to create a desktop icon for the manual.

I did not find any other tool or similar to support this aircraft add-on.