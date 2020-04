Prepar3D v5 Launches At 4:00 pm (EST)

The Prepar3D web site has been updated to announced that the new Prepar3D v5 will be released today at 4:00 pm EST (9:00 pm UTC):

The Prepar3D.com store will be updated with the new product catalog at 4:00 pm (EST). Prices for the Academic and Professional license have not increased.

prepar3d.com