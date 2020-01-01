AOA Simulations Project Updates On Red Hawk And F-35B

We hope you are all safe and healthy during those hard times.

Red Hawk 1.1 is on the rails and we will soon start the re-texturing of the F-35B.

Meanwhile, a few screen shots of our T-6B Texan II / AT-6 Wolverine duo. Don't expect a release this year. The complexity level of that simulation will be higher than our other products, especially due the fact that we will receive support from real-life Texan II pilots and students.

The technical documentation and training material are also easier to find.

Source