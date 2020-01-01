  • AOA Simulations Project Updates On Red Hawk And F-35B

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-14-2020 09:41 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    AOA Simulations - T-6B Texan II

    We hope you are all safe and healthy during those hard times.

    Red Hawk 1.1 is on the rails and we will soon start the re-texturing of the F-35B.

    Meanwhile, a few screen shots of our T-6B Texan II / AT-6 Wolverine duo. Don't expect a release this year. The complexity level of that simulation will be higher than our other products, especially due the fact that we will receive support from real-life Texan II pilots and students.

    AOA Simulations - T-6B Texan II

    AOA Simulations - T-6B Texan II

    AOA Simulations - T-6B Texan II

    The technical documentation and training material are also easier to find.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman quick look rex rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lmhariano

    New lockdown period, new bird

    Thread Starter: lmhariano

    Well, the government here extended the lockdown 15 days more (was supposed to end today). How did I cope with this? Step 1: I yelled my heart off...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:00 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    A Flightsim Adventure Part Two

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    My phone is not real good with encrypted e-mails, and this one was no different. It took me a few tries to get it open, but eventually it worked. ...

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 09:44 AM Go to last post
    Ralie25

    Nemeth S76 - Gauges faulty

    Thread Starter: Ralie25

    Hi all, Recently used the latest Nemeth S76 and when I shut the aircraft down, the gauges continued as if the engine was still running. The rotor...

    Last Post By: Ralie25 Today, 09:28 AM Go to last post
    Sheedee

    Textures

    Thread Starter: Sheedee

    Hello; I really hope that someone can help me with this. I recently installed a free 737 add-on pack with different liveries included. It...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 09:18 AM Go to last post