Cowan Simulation Releases Bell 222UT For X-Plane

The iconic helicopter was the chosen project for this team, which just entered the flight simulation market.

The Bell 222 is one of the most recognized helicopters in the world and it was placed on the center stage by the TV show "Airwolf" back in the 1980s.

Being such an iconic helicopter, loved by many helicopter lovers around the world, Cowan Simulations decided to use it to debut their presence in the flight simulation market.

After months of development, with the help of several real-world pilots, which have assisted and validated the development of this complex machine, version 1.0 is now out.

This is an "always-in-progress" project. What this means is that, although this is not an early access add-on, it is only the first version as Cowan Simulations will continue to improve and update the model in the future. The team is counting on the feedback of the community to do so!

Right now you will be presented with a remarkable list of features, which is the result of thousands of lines of code, many, many hours of work and debugging and the help of a team that cooperatively helped build this product and bring it to life.

But there will be more coming in the future.

A wheeled version is planned and, who knows, we may even see Airwolf in the future (no promises, though).

Official Features List

SASL sounds with nearly 2000 lines of code

Custom xlua code for systems and animations

VR and Vulkan ready

Custom 3D instruments

Custom and realistic start up from cold and dark

Custom coded auto start using ctrl + shift + e

Capable of starting up running

Vibration animations

Blade slap sounds

PBR textures

Realistic flight model tested by pilots

AviTab integration

Xchecklist capability

PDF manual and checklists

Paint kit with UV map

Highly customized lighting

You can purchase the Cowan Simulations Bell 222 UT, for $24.95 at https://cowansim.com/product/222ut-cowan-simulation/