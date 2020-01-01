Review: Aerosoft - FSDG Mauritius

FSDG Mauritius Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

Rohan Nair Suggested Price:

$28.99

Some time ago, there was a bitter chill in the air. And some time later, there's a dreaded virus, that we can't even see, wreaking havoc across the globe. We can't seem to catch a break these days, can we? Yet even as the world slows down and remains behind closed doors, causing even the most sedentary individuals to want to head out, the world of flight simulation is as vivacious as ever. In these trying times, what could be better than a virtual escape to a tropical paradise in the middle of the deep blue? I made it to the Maldives. From there, I hopped over to Seychelles. A mate told me that there's a maiden there. She sells sea shells by the seashore. Try saying that five times in quick succession! Where to next, now, as I've been confined by certain higher powers to my less-than-stellar abode for a couple of more weeks? Ah, yes, further south to ex-Dodo land: Mauritius!

In case you're wondering where Mauritius is, it's in the middle of nowhere in the southern Indian Ocean. At least, for a layman, it is quite isolated. In geographic scales, however, it is not. The tiny nation, comprised of about four islands (excluding territorial claims), is down there abeam of Madagascar to its east. Reunion island is southwest of Mauritius. Far north of Mauritius is Seychelles. History lessons are in order but I'll leave it you to read Mauritius' Wikipedia page, which gives a good run down of the island's past. The nation administers four islands: Mauritius (the main island), Rodrigues Island, Saint Brandon Island and Agalega Island. Port Louis on the main island is the capital of the country. Mauritius is a tropical country and home to a plethora of flora and fauna, many of which are endemic. The region was also the sole natural habitat of the now extinct Dodo bird.

Aerosoft have published an X-Plane 11 scenery package for Mauritius developed by FSDG. Let's take a look and see if it'll find a niche in your scenery library. FSDG promise a complete, detailed coverage of Mauritius, an accurate and detailed rendering of the country's primary international airport, a skydive airport, SAM jetways, significant landmarks, PBR materials and performance optimization. This is all promised to you for about $29. It's available here on the FlightSim.Com Store and after purchase, 1.3 gigabytes worth of download stand between you and your scenery package. There's no installer for the scenery but a brief manual will walk you through the simple, familiar and standard installation process.

Minimum system requirements are stated as any version of X-Plane 11.30 or higher, a 3.0 GHz dual core processor, 4 GB of RAM and a DX11 capable graphics card with at least 1 GB of VRAM. Any Windows OS from XP onwards is supported and good news for you Mac folks as MacOS is supported too. I did the review on a 3.6 GHz 4th Gen. i7 with 16 GB of RAM and a 4 GB GTX 960M running X-Plane 11.41 and Windows 10 64-bit.

Starting off in X-Plane at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (ICAO ID: FIMP, IATA ID: MRU), the results are visible right off the bat. The drab look of the default X-Plane ground textures are now replaced by vivid shades of green. Photo-realism is quite evident, particularly around the coastline. There's plenty of autogen in and around the area too. The main island definitely looks a lot more lively now. On terra firma, the airport is drastically transformed with high quality textures and features. We'll take a ride around the airport after an aerial tour of the island.