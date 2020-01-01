Orbx - Beautiful Boulder City Now Available

Nestled in the bottom-most corner of Nevada, Boulder City Municipal Airport sits 2,203 feet above sea level surrounded by vast desert to the south and Boulder City to the north. Situated just south of the fabulous Las Vegas, Boulder City Municipal Airport is the perfect base to start your sightseeing tours of the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead. For those who love to explore natural beauty within the simulators will be fully immersed with the extensive coverage area provided by this vibrant airport.

Legendary developer Ken Hall (KAVX Catalina, PNG Experience Packs) has brought his obsessive attention to detail to this locally iconic airport, ensuring each uniquely textured static aircraft, hanger and airport building is truly authentic and realistic. Everything has been designed specifically for Boulder City to give you a taste of what it feels like to be really in the high desert.

Features

Meticulous depiction of Boulder City Municipal Airport, Nevada

Hand-crafted PBR texturing for all major assets and ground poly

Extensive coverage area, including Boulder City, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead and more

The major gateway airport for tourist flights over the Grand Canyon

Interior modelling

Dozens of customized static aircraft, helicopters, GSE and vehicles unique to this product

Colour-corrected coverage area at 15cm, 30cm & 1m resolution, with hand-placed autogen

Stunning night lighting

Tens of custom POI and landmarks

Old Boulder City Airport included (closed)

A short hop to other scenic destinations such as Vegas, Sedona, Palm Springs, Monument Valley and St George

Designed for P3Dv4 to blend seamlessly with Orbx Southern California, also compatible with Global Base

Painstakingly optimized for very high performance

Developed by Ken Hall (KAVX Catalina, PNG Experience Packs)

