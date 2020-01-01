  • VSKYLABS Making Progress On Dynali H3

    VSKYLABS - Dynali H3 EasyFlyer

    The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': Dynali H3 EasyFlyer Project...some more WIP screen shots!

    Project status: 3D modeling, texturing and engineering development efforts are very close now to the target level of detail and development goals. Systems programming is being finalized, VR layer development has been completed last week. The VSKYLABS H3 is now being test-flown extensively and the performance and handling characteristics of the VSL H3 vs real H3 are getting tighter and tighter with every flight. This part of development is always fascinating...and X-Plane is continuously demonstrating its powerful simulation capabilities.

    

    

    

    The (real world) Dynali H3 helicopter is alive and kicking! Here are the Dynali H3 'Latest News' page - available at the Dynali Helicopter Company web site, where more details can be found regarding the real H3.

    Development note: The VSKYLABS Dynali H3 Project development for X-Plane 11 was approved by 'Dynali Helicopter Company'. However, it is an independent VSKYLABS project which is not affiliated and/or endorsed with/by the 'Dynali Helicopter Company'.

    Additional note: Entire communities all over the world are facing difficulties, pain or other implications as a result of the COVID-19 situation. VSKYLABS is wishing good health to all, and fast recovery to who ever is facing tough times.

    

    

    

