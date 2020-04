Honeycomb Aeronautical Teases New Rudder Pedals

We're very sad about the news that FlightSimExpo has been cancelled, but completely support the decision.

Here's a little teaser of what was planned to be announced at the show. (Image above)

About Honeycomb Aerunautical

Located in San Diego, California, Honeycomb Aeronautical provides world class flight simulation equipment for simmers, flight students and pilots.

