FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Captain's Set

This bundle includes 2 products:

FS2Crew for the PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies II (Voice and Button Control) FS2Crew: RAAS Professional (Unlocked - Works with All Aircraft. Includes FSX through P3D V4 (64 Bit) versions of RAAS)

Product Requirements

Host Aircraft: PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies II with latest available software updates installed.

Simulator: FSX/FSX:SE/ P3D V3 / P3D V4 with latest available software updates installed.

Features

Two 747 specific airline Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets. Note: Button Control is limited to 1 SOP

Supports FSX and P3D, including P3D V4, out of the box!

Multiple configuration options to customize callouts and procedures to match your needs.

Passenger and Freighter Operations

NGX Reboot style User Interface

Realistic Departure and Approach Briefs

Three voice sets (2 female pilots and 1 male pilot)

Cabin announcements and Cabin PAs

External ground / air cart handling

Turn-arounds / Thru-Flights

Thousands of new sound files

And more!

NEW for V1.3 (Limited Support for the 747-800 models - P3D 64 bit version only)

Free Bonus!

FS2Crew: Camera Tech! This new panel allows users to easily switch to different VC camera and cockpit views with a single mouse click! It's a bit like EZDOK!

