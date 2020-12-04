  • FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Captain's Set

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-12-2020 01:15 PM  
    FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Captain's Set

    This bundle includes 2 products:

    1. FS2Crew for the PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies II (Voice and Button Control)
    2. FS2Crew: RAAS Professional (Unlocked - Works with All Aircraft. Includes FSX through P3D V4 (64 Bit) versions of RAAS)

    Product Requirements

    Host Aircraft: PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies II with latest available software updates installed.

    Simulator: FSX/FSX:SE/ P3D V3 / P3D V4 with latest available software updates installed.

    Features

    • Two 747 specific airline Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets. Note: Button Control is limited to 1 SOP
    • Supports FSX and P3D, including P3D V4, out of the box!
    • Multiple configuration options to customize callouts and procedures to match your needs.
    • Passenger and Freighter Operations
    • NGX Reboot style User Interface
    • Realistic Departure and Approach Briefs
    • Three voice sets (2 female pilots and 1 male pilot)
    • Cabin announcements and Cabin PAs
    • External ground / air cart handling
    • Turn-arounds / Thru-Flights
    • Thousands of new sound files
    • And more!
    • NEW for V1.3 (Limited Support for the 747-800 models - P3D 64 bit version only)

    Free Bonus!

    FS2Crew: Camera Tech! This new panel allows users to easily switch to different VC camera and cockpit views with a single mouse click! It's a bit like EZDOK!

    Purchase FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Captain's Set

