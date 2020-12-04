FS2Crew - PMDG 747 QOTS II Captain's Set

This bundle includes 2 products:
- FS2Crew for the PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies II (Voice and Button Control)
- FS2Crew: RAAS Professional (Unlocked - Works with All Aircraft. Includes FSX through P3D V4 (64 Bit) versions of RAAS)
Product Requirements
Host Aircraft: PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies II with latest available software updates installed.
Simulator: FSX/FSX:SE/ P3D V3 / P3D V4 with latest available software updates installed.
Features
- Two 747 specific airline Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) sets. Note: Button Control is limited to 1 SOP
- Supports FSX and P3D, including P3D V4, out of the box!
- Multiple configuration options to customize callouts and procedures to match your needs.
- Passenger and Freighter Operations
- NGX Reboot style User Interface
- Realistic Departure and Approach Briefs
- Three voice sets (2 female pilots and 1 male pilot)
- Cabin announcements and Cabin PAs
- External ground / air cart handling
- Turn-arounds / Thru-Flights
- Thousands of new sound files
- And more!
- NEW for V1.3 (Limited Support for the 747-800 models - P3D 64 bit version only)
Free Bonus!
FS2Crew: Camera Tech! This new panel allows users to easily switch to different VC camera and cockpit views with a single mouse click! It's a bit like EZDOK!