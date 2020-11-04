FlyTampa Copenhagen v2 Update

Scenery developer FlyTampa is actively working on a version 2 of their scenery of Copenhagen. In a new Facebook post, they've revealed a long list of key changes and given us some new pictures to view.
Some key changes, compared to the original version of EKCH:
- Terminal expansion and Pier C remodeling
- Terminal high resolution textures and PBR materials
- Runway expansion
- New Jetways supporting native ctrl+J and SODE functions
- SODE VDGS
- Completely remodeled ground with PBR materials
- New airport buildings added since first version
- Dynamic lighting
- Seasonal switches and complete sets of seasonal textures
- New apron vehicles
- New apron vehicle animations with dynamic lights