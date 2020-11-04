FlyTampa Copenhagen v2 Update

Scenery developer FlyTampa is actively working on a version 2 of their scenery of Copenhagen. In a new Facebook post, they've revealed a long list of key changes and given us some new pictures to view.

Some key changes, compared to the original version of EKCH:

Terminal expansion and Pier C remodeling

Terminal high resolution textures and PBR materials

Runway expansion

New Jetways supporting native ctrl+J and SODE functions

SODE VDGS

Completely remodeled ground with PBR materials

New airport buildings added since first version

Dynamic lighting

Seasonal switches and complete sets of seasonal textures

New apron vehicles

New apron vehicle animations with dynamic lights

