FlyTampa Copenhagen v2 Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-11-2020  
    FlyTampa - Copenhagen v2

    Scenery developer FlyTampa is actively working on a version 2 of their scenery of Copenhagen. In a new Facebook post, they've revealed a long list of key changes and given us some new pictures to view.

    Some key changes, compared to the original version of EKCH:

    • Terminal expansion and Pier C remodeling
    • Terminal high resolution textures and PBR materials
    • Runway expansion
    • New Jetways supporting native ctrl+J and SODE functions
    • SODE VDGS
    • Completely remodeled ground with PBR materials
    • New airport buildings added since first version
    • Dynamic lighting
    • Seasonal switches and complete sets of seasonal textures
    • New apron vehicles
    • New apron vehicle animations with dynamic lights

    FlyTampa - Copenhagen v2

    FlyTampa - Copenhagen v2

    FlyTampa - Copenhagen v2

