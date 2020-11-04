  • FlightSimExpo Announces Cancellation of the 2020 Event

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-11-2020  
    FlightSimExpo Announces Cancellation of the 2020 Event

    In consultation with exhibitors and partners, following community input, and for the health and safety of the simulation community, the organizers made the difficult decision to cancel FlightSimExpo 2020.

    LAS VEGAS - April 11, 2020 - The FlightSimExpo co-founders announced via a community livestream today that the 2020 in-person event has been canceled. Originally scheduled for June 12-14, 2020 at Tropicana Las Vegas, FlightSimExpo expected more than 2,000 attendees and had confirmed almost 50 exhibitors.

    "In making this announcement, we share the disappointment of the simulation community," said Evan Reiter, co-founder of FlightSimExpo. "For the past several weeks, it has become increasingly evident that delivering the event the community expects is not possible. During this time, we have tried to be transparent with our partners and attendees while preserving the future sustainability of the conference. Although we'll miss everyone this year, we look forward to using the additional planning time to make 2021 bigger and better than ever."

    Through emails, social media, and surveys, the simulation community played an integral role in determining the future of the event. In a March 24 survey, 46% of respondents indicated their preference was to cancel the 2020 event and focus on 2021. By comparison, 31% favored waiting until closer to the event to decide, while 23% would have been interested in seeing the event run later in the year. While community engagement was taking place, organizers also focused their efforts on negotiating with vendors and suppliers to ensure the show could go on in the future.

    "We have always felt the importance of being community-driven in our decision-making," said event co-founder Phil Coyle. "We are proud to have taken the time to make and announce a decision that is aligned with feedback from our attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors, and that supports the event in the future. The show will go on...in 2021."

    Registered attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors should check their email for information regarding refunds or credits on registration fees. Attendees are also able to cancel their hotel rooms with Tropicana Las Vegas at no charge, up to 48 hours prior to check-in.

    "Fortunately, simulation is something we're able to do in earnest from the safety of our homes," said Evan. "Wherever you find yourself on June 12-14 this year, I hope you'll take an hour (or more) to fire up your simulator and fly. Whether you're joining others online or flying solo, you're never really alone."

    FlightSimExpo organizers wish the community the best of safety and health and look forward to planning the 2021 event.

