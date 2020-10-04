  • 146 Professional Update From Just Flight

    Nels_Anderson
    Just Flight - 146 Professional

    Just Flight have released a few more details and screen shots of their 146 Professional for P3D (X-Plane version coming soon):

    Following on from their award-winning L-1011 Tristar Professional, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and PA-28 family of aircraft, this all-new and highly detailed simulation of the 146 regional jet is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life aircraft, G-JEAO, which retired from service with British European Airways in 2000 and is now preserved at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

    Just Flight - 146 Professional

    Just Flight are excited to bring you the 146 "Whisper Jet", featuring the 100, 200 and 300 series of this classic British airliner. The design process of what was to become the 146-100 began under Hawker Siddeley in 1973 where the iconic high T-tail, short undercarriage, four engines and distinctive airbrake were chosen to produce a regional airliner with short-field performance and quiet operation. The 146-100 first flew in 1981, followed by the stretched 200 series in 1982 and 300 series in 1988.

    Just Flight - 146 Professional

    The exterior models are stunningly detailed, featuring 4096 textures for incredible clarity and the latest Physical Based Rendering (PBR) material technology to produce realistic metallic, plastic and glass surfaces (requires Prepar3D v4.4 and above). Realistic animations include trailing-edge flap mechanisms, spoilers and large tail-mounted airbrake, and all passenger and cargo doors.

    Moving to the cockpit, the Captain, Co-Pilot and jump-seat positions are modelled with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls. The extensive overhead panel features custom-coded hydraulic, electrical, fuel and pressurisation systems, and the cockpit is also fitted with a functional Thrust Management System (TMS) and authentic navigation equipment.

    The 146 was flown all around the world and a variety of airline liveries from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Germany and other nations will be included.

    Source

