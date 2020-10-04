  • X-Plane 11.50b3: Quick Fixes

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-10-2020  
    0 Comments

    X-Plane 11.50b3: Quick Fixes

    X-Plane 11.50b3 is now available if you update via the Laminar Research installer. (Steam users: it's on the servers and we'll hit go in a few hours if we don't hear reports of massive crashing and pain like we did last night.)

    We waited on releasing beta 2 on Steam after we started hearing reports of new, unintended crashes, and we spent the last 24 hours coding and testing the fixes. The only new fixes in beta 3 are for crashing with Linux + Vulkan, and null pipeline crashes with third party aircraft.

    Hopefully this update will be more stable and we can get back to our regularly scheduled programming of working on a wider range of fixes for beta 4 next week.

