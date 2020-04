Just Flight - F-15 Project Development Update

Here is some development news from Just Flight and their F-15 project for FSX and P3D (all versions):

To take you into the Easter weekend here are a set of new 'In Development' screen shots of the F-15 C, E & I Eagle and rather stunning they are too.

Enjoy these and please stay safe over the holiday period.

Happy Easter from the Just Flight crew!

