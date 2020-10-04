Wings Over Flanders Field Video Shows New Features

Mark Polovski, one of the developers of Wings Over Flanders Field, has released a YouTube video showing off some new upcoming features:

Fly and fight over the most extensive WWI battlefield ever created in a flight simulator. With stunning immersive WWI environments, beautiful lighting and the best WWI Pilot Artificial Intelligence for thrilling immersive air combat in 'WOFF UE'. With huge performance improvements, better visuals and more new features over the previous versions of WOFF!

